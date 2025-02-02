Rashford reportedly undergoing medical at Aston Villa ahead of loan move from Man United

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford is reportedly undergoing a medical examination at Aston Villa ahead of a loan move from Manchester United, where he has fallen out with recently hired manager Ruben Amorim. The move would be with a view to a permanent transfer for 40 million pounds ($50 million) according to sections of the British media, which are also reporting Villa will pay a loan fee and cover the majority of Rashford’s salary. Neither club was commenting publicly on the transfer. The 27-year-old forward is one of the most famous players in the Premier League. He has not played for United, his hometown club, since Dec. 12 amid concerns from Amorim about Rashford’s commitment to training.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.