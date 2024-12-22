Rashford left out of Man United squad for third straight match

By The Associated Press
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts during the Europa League soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United at the Doosan Arena in Plzen, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford has been left out of the Manchester United squad for a third straight match ahead of Bournemouth’s visit in the Premier League. Rashford was absent for the 2-1 win at Manchester City in the league last weekend as well as the 4-3 loss at Tottenham in the English League Cup in midweek. United manager Ruben Amorim cited “selection” reasons for Rashford’s absence in both cases. The 27-year-old Rashford on Tuesday discussed the possibility of leaving United in an interview with journalist Henry Winter that was published in a post on X. He was quoted as saying: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.”

