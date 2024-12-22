Rashford left out of Man United squad for third straight match

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford has been left out of the Manchester United squad for a third straight match ahead of Bournemouth’s visit in the Premier League. Rashford was absent for the 2-1 win at Manchester City in the league last weekend as well as the 4-3 loss at Tottenham in the English League Cup in midweek. United manager Ruben Amorim cited “selection” reasons for Rashford’s absence in both cases. The 27-year-old Rashford on Tuesday discussed the possibility of leaving United in an interview with journalist Henry Winter that was published in a post on X. He was quoted as saying: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.”

