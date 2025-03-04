Rashford gets start for Villa against Club Brugge as he returns to Champions League

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — Marcus Rashford will resume his Champions League career in Aston Villa’s starting lineup against Club Brugge. Rashford joined Villa on loan from Manchester United, where he had fallen out with manager Ruben Amorim. Brugge hosts Tuesday’s first leg of the last-16 tie. According to UEFA statistics Rashford played 33 Champions League games for United, scoring 12 goals. The 27-year-old forward’s loan runs to the end of the season.

