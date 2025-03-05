Raptors rookie Ja’Kobe Walter hits 3 with 0.5 seconds left for 114-113 win over slumping Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter swished a contested 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors edged the Orlando Magic 114-113 on Tuesday night after blowing a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Paolo Banchero rallied the Magic, scoring 22 of his 41 points in the final period on 8-for-8 shooting. He made two free throws with 5 seconds left to give Orlando a 113-111 lead.

Banchero, who finished with eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals, also scored 41 in a loss to Golden State last Thursday. The Magic have dropped four straight and five of six — all at home.

Walter, a rookie from Baylor, had 17 points for the Raptors, who improved to 7-23 on the road. They won 104-102 at Orlando on Sunday night.

Raptors starting guard Gradey Dick sat out after getting shaken up in a collision Sunday night. Dick, who averages 14.4 points per game, exited after being struck in the face by the back of Cole Anthony’s head during a fall late in the first half.

