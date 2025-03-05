Raptors rookie Ja’Kobe Walter hits 3 with 0.5 seconds left for 114-113 win over slumping Magic

By The Associated Press
Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter, second from right, is congratulated by center Jakob Poeltl, left, guard Immanuel Quickley, second from left, and guard RJ Barrett, right, after his game-winning shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack]

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walter swished a contested 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds remaining and the Toronto Raptors edged the Orlando Magic 114-113 on Tuesday night after blowing a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Paolo Banchero rallied the Magic, scoring 22 of his 41 points in the final period on 8-for-8 shooting. He made two free throws with 5 seconds left to give Orlando a 113-111 lead.

Banchero, who finished with eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals, also scored 41 in a loss to Golden State last Thursday. The Magic have dropped four straight and five of six — all at home.

Walter, a rookie from Baylor, had 17 points for the Raptors, who improved to 7-23 on the road. They won 104-102 at Orlando on Sunday night.

Raptors starting guard Gradey Dick sat out after getting shaken up in a collision Sunday night. Dick, who averages 14.4 points per game, exited after being struck in the face by the back of Cole Anthony’s head during a fall late in the first half.

