Rantanen says he’s happy in Dallas and denies telling Carolina he wouldn’t sign there

By The Associated Press
Dallas Stars' Mikael Granlund (64) and Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrate Granlund's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ethan Cairns]

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Newly acquired Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen say he’s pleased with where he landed while denying his former coach’s claim that he gave Carolina a list of teams he preferred in a trade, and the Hurricanes weren’t on it. Rantanen has three points in two games with the Stars. He’s set for a Sunday visit to Colorado. The Avalanche abruptly traded the high-scoring forward to the Hurricanes in January. Carolina moved him over concern the club would get nothing while losing him in free agency. Rantanen signed a $96 million, eight-year extension with Dallas.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.