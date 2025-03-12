Rantanen says he’s happy in Dallas and denies telling Carolina he wouldn’t sign there

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Newly acquired Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen say he’s pleased with where he landed while denying his former coach’s claim that he gave Carolina a list of teams he preferred in a trade, and the Hurricanes weren’t on it. Rantanen has three points in two games with the Stars. He’s set for a Sunday visit to Colorado. The Avalanche abruptly traded the high-scoring forward to the Hurricanes in January. Carolina moved him over concern the club would get nothing while losing him in free agency. Rantanen signed a $96 million, eight-year extension with Dallas.

