Rangers two-time All-Star OF Adolis García to undergo MRI after feeling pain in left oblique

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Rangers outfielder Adolis García was scratched from the lineup for a spring training game against the Athletics and will undergo a MRI on his left oblique. It’s the same area that he injured during their World Series run two years ago. The two-time All-Star is trying to bounce back from a disappointing season in which he hit just .224 with 24 homers and 85 RBIs in 154 games. He had six hits and two walks in 21 plate appearances so far this spring.

