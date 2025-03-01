Rangers trade Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey to the Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have made another splash ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring defenseman Ryan Lindgren and forward Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers. They sent a second- and a fourth-round pick, young winger Juuso Parssinen and veteran defenseman Calvin de Haan to New York for a pair of pending unrestricted free agents. A person with knowledge of the trade tells The Associated Press the Rangers are retaining half of Lindgren’s salary. More player movement is coming before the deadline Friday. Nashville scratched pending free agent winger Gustav Nyquist on Saturday for trade-related reasons.

