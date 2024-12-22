Rangers trade 1B Nathaniel Lowe to Nationals for lefty reliever Robert Garcia

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have acquired left-handed reliever Robert Garcia from the Washington Nationals in a trade for past Gold Glove and Silver Slugger first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The deal was announced Sunday. Garcia had 75 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings over 72 appearances for the Nationals last season. Texas is parting with Lowe after acquiring slugging corner infielder Jake Burger from Miami for three minor league players during the winter meetings less than two weeks ago. Lowe hit .265 with 16 homers and 69 RBIs this year, a year after winning the Gold Glove during the Rangers’ World Series championship season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.