Rangers SS Corey Seager takes another step in his recovery from a hamstring injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager faced live pitching Saturday in another step in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Seager could return to Texas’ lineup as soon as next week.

“It’s going well with him,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “So I could see him playing next weekend at home. I mean that’s how well he’s doing. Continue to get live BP when we get home on Monday. Could be even a little sooner, who knows? That’s how good he looks.”

Seager was activated from the injured list on May 3 after being sidelined by a right hamstring strain. He played in five games before he went back on the IL on May 13.

The 31-year-old Seager, who is in the fourth season of a $325 million, 10-year contract, is hitting .300 with six homers and 12 RBIs in 26 games this year.

Outfielder Evan Carter also worked out before Texas’ game at the Chicago White Sox. Carter is on the IL with a right quadriceps strain.

Carter is on a similar timeline as Seager, but Bochy said Carter is going to need a rehab stint in the minors before returning to the team.

“He’s running well. He’s taking swings. He’s doing everything now,” Bochy said. “So he’ll continue to do this and we’ll get his rehab going here real soon, within a week.”

The 22-year-old Carter is batting .182 with a homer and three RBIs in 11 games this season.

