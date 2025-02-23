Rangers sign veteran OF Kevin Pillar to minor league deal with invite to big league camp

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar to a minor league contract with an invitation to major league camp in spring training. The 36-year-old has 1,044 hits over a 12-year big league career that includes time with nine teams, including his first six-plus seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers announced the deal on Sunday. Pillar played last season with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels, batting .229 with eight homers and 12 stolen bases.

