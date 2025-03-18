Rangers sign veteran lefty Patrick Corbin to plug gap in injury-thinned starting rotation

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers signed free-agent left-hander Patrick Corbin to a one-year contract that plugs a durable veteran into their injury-addled starting rotation. Corbin will enter his 13th major league season. He struggled through most of his six-year, $140 million contract with the Washington Nationals. Corbin is also a two-time All-Star who is the only pitcher in baseball who made 31 or more starts in every full season since 2017. The Rangers have right-hander Jon Gray sidelined by a broken wrist and left-hander Cody Bradford out for at least the start of the season with elbow soreness.

