Rangers right-hander Bradford to open season on injured list with sore elbow

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Cody Bradford will start the season on the injured list with soreness in his throwing elbow. Bradford had an MRI this week that came back clean, but Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters the club will shut him down for 10 days to see how he responds. Bradford was scratched from a scheduled start on Wednesday. Bradford is the second Texas starter to suffer an injury this week after Tyler Mahle was scratched from a start with forearm soreness. The right-hander expected to start throwing again in a few days.

