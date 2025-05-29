Rangers offense continues to struggle at the same time their pitching has been so good

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have done a lot to try and solve the offensive woes that have plagued them all season, from firing their offensive coordinator to manager Bruce Bochy tinkering with the lineup.

Texas went into its day off Thursday at the bottom of the American League with a .219 batting average and 185 runs scored.

“Really they just need to get away. You know, it’s been a little bit of a tough grind here lately,” Bochy said. ’“And so hopefully, they freshen up, clear their heads and come back and be the offense that we keep saying that they’re gonna be.”

The Rangers (27-30) just played 35 games in 37 days, going 14-21 and falling from the AL West lead to 4 1/2 games back. They scored two runs or fewer in 19 of those games, including this week against Toronto when both teams combined for seven total runs in a three-game series.

Meanwhile, the Texas pitching staff has been one of the best in the majors with its 3.19 ERA ranking third. Nathan Eovaldi (1.56 ERA) was third among individual pitchers, just ahead of Tyler Mahle at 1.64. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom had a 2.42 ERA that ranked 12th.

After throwing six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Mahle was asked how the pitchers handle things and stay competitive amid the offensive struggles.

“Kind of separate yourself from it. … Hitting’s the hardest thing to do in probably all of sports, right? So I mean I don’t know anything about hitting,” Mahle said. “We just try to keep the team in the game and they’re gonna turn around. I think all of us know that. I know we keep saying that, but it’s gonna happen. These guys are way too good. … We’re just waiting for it to happen. And then when it does, we are going to be really, really good.”

Offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker was fired May 4, after Texas scored 30 runs in a 2-9 stretch when half those runs came with a season-high 15 runs in a win against the Athletics. Ecker was in his fourth season with the Rangers, and helped them win their only World Series title in 2023.

Former big league All-Star infielder Bret Boone, the 56-year-old older brother of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, was hired to work with hitting coach Justin Viele and assistant hitting coach Seth Conner, who remained on Bochy’s staff.

Marcus Semien, so long a staple leading off for Bochy, is now near the bottom of the order and last among AL qualifiers with a .173 average. Slugger Adolis García is 11 for 71 with 25 strikeouts over the past 20 games and is hitting .208 overall. Josh Smith, who took over in the leadoff spot, was in a 4-for-39 slide before having their only hit and two walks Wednesday, when they were shut out for the seventh time.

Joc Pederson and Jake Burger were their primary offseason acquisitions. Burger was went down to Triple-A earlier this month and is 3 for 27 his last eight games games. Pederson hit .131 in 46 games before a broken hand last week, and was as low as .052 during an 0-for-41 drought that was the franchise’s longest hitless stretch since at least 1974.

Two-time World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager missed 28 games and had two stints on the injured list because of a right hamstring strain before returning for the finale against the Blue Jays. Evan Carter has been out since May 17 because of a right quad strain, but could rehab and return to the big league lineup next week.

“Well, I’m not gonna stop believing, I mean we have a lot of baseball left. That’s the worst thing you can do,” Bochy said. “I think that’s important for them, and this is a tough part of the game you have to deal with when you go through something like this. And we’re men and we’ve got to handle it in the right way.”

