Rangers manager Philippe Clement is fired after back-to-back home defeats in Scotland

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Philippe Clement has been fired as Rangers manager after 16 months in charge following damaging back-to-back home defeats. The Belgian has been under extreme pressure since the humiliating Scottish Cup exit at the hands of second-tier Queen’s Park two weeks ago. A first Ibrox loss to St. Mirren since 1991 on Saturday proved to be the final straw for the Gers board. The 50-year-old Clement departs Rangers with the team 13 points adrift of Glasgow rival Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.