Rangers loses at home to second-tier Queen’s Park in one of the Scottish Cup’s biggest ever shocks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish soccer giant Rangers has lost at home to a lower-division team in the Scottish Cup for the first time in its history. Second-tier Queen’s Park pulled off a remarkable 1-0 win at Ibrox. It will go down as one of the competition’s biggest ever shocks. Rangers captain James Tavernier had a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time saved by goalkeeper Calum Ferrie after Seb Drozd put Queen’s Park in front in the 69th. The loss ended Rangers’ realistic chances of a domestic trophy this season. The team sits 13 points behind fierce rival Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and lost the Scottish League Cup final to Celtic in December.

