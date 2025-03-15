Rangers’ Jon Gray fractures right wrist after being hit by a line drive, manager Bruce Bochy says

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy says pitcher Jon Gray fractured his right wrist when he was hit by a line drive in a spring training game against Colorado. Gray left in the fourth inning on Friday after being struck by a 106.4 mph comebacker off the bat of Rockies slugger Michael Toglia. The 33-year-old Gray is in the final season of a four-year, $56 million deal he signed in 2021. He’s 21-21 with the Rangers over three seasons. Gray spent his first seven seasons with Colorado after the Rockies selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft.

