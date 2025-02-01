Rangers get center J.T. Miller from Canucks in multiplayer deal

The New York Rangers acquired veteran center J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in a multiplayer deal on Friday night.

The Rangers sent center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a 2025 conditional draft pick to Vancouver. New York also received defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom.

The Canucks were expected to trade either Miller or Elias Pettersson after a reported rift between the two stars. Miller was a last-minute scratch before Vancouver played at Dallas on Friday, and the teams announced the deal during the game.

Miller, 31, was drafted by the Rangers with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NHL draft and spent parts of six seasons in New York before being dealt to Tampa Bay along with defenseman Ryan McDonagh on Feb. 26, 2018.

Miller, in the second year of a seven-year, $56 million deal, will be counted on to bolster a Rangers lineup that has struggled after winning the Presidents’ Trophy a year ago and reaching the Eastern Conference final. Miller had nine goals and 26 assists in 40 games with Vancouver this season.

New York is in 13th place in the East, five points behind Columbus for the conference’s second wild card.

For his career, Miller has totaled 247 goals and 427 assists in 839 games with the Rangers, Lightning and Canucks. He also has 12 goals and 44 assists in 91 career playoff games. During his first stint in New York, Miller had 72 goals and 100 assists in 341 games.

The 25-year-old Chytil, selected by the Rangers with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 draft, has 75 goals and 89 assists in 378 games, including 11 goals and nine assists in 41 games this season.

Mancini, 22, made his NHL debut earlier this season and had a goal and four assists in 15 games with the Rangers.

Brannstrom, 25, has 10 goals and 67 assists in 294 games. Dorrington, 20, was selected by Vancouver in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.