Rangers forward Chris Kreider a healthy scratch against Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider was a healthy scratch against the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season. The Rangers lost their fourth straight home game 3-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, and have been in a freefall since winning at Vancouver on Nov. 19. New York has lost 12 of their last 16 games as Kreider and longtime linemate Mika Zibanejad have particularly struggled. Forward Jonny Brodzinski was added to the lineup against New Jersey in Kreider’s place on Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.