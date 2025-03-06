Rangers fan dies in Istanbul ahead of Europa League match against Fenerbahce

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Rangers fan has died in Istanbul ahead of the Scottish club’s Europa League match against Fenerbahce. Rangers announced the death Thursday saying the unnamed fan died in a road traffic accident overnight. The club says it’s “in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident.” Rangers plays Fenerbahce in the first leg of its round of 16 tie at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium. Fenerbahce called the news “heartbreaking” and offered its condolences.

