Rangers fan dies ahead of Europa League match against Fenerbahce

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A Rangers fan has died in Instanbul ahead of the Scottish club’s Europa League match against Fenerbahce. Rangers announced the death of the unnamed fan, who it said died in a road traffic accident on Wednesday night. The club says it is “in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident.” Rangers plays Fenerbahce in the first leg of its round of 16 tie at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Thursday night.

