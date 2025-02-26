Rangers defenseman Adam Fox going on IR with upper-body injury, AP source says

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox is going on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, a person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press. The person said Fox is expected to miss some time but should return before the end of the regular season. Fox got hurt in the third period of the Rangers’ win Tuesday night at the Islanders. The 2021 Norris Trophy winner recently played a leading role on the blue line for the U.S. at the Four Nations Face-Off. He has 48 points in 58 games for New York this season.

