Rangers claim Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Kings

The New York Rangers have claimed winger Arthur Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings. The 23-year-old has yet to play in the NHL this season after breaking a clavicle during training camp in September. The Kings put Kaliyev on waivers Sunday when they activated forwards Trevor Lewis and Trevor Moore off injured reserve. He completed a five-game conditioning stint in the minors last month. The Rangers get a low-risk young player in Kaliyev to fill the void left by trading Kaapo Kakko to Seattle.

