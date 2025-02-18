Rangers add reliever Luke Jackson on a 1-year contract

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Free agent reliever Luke Jackson has signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers. His original team announced the deal Monday. The Rangers picked him 45th overall in the 2010 amateur draft and the right-hander made his big league debut for them in 2015. Jackson made 15 appearances for the Rangers before getting traded to Atlanta after the 2016 season. He has a 22-11 career record with 19 saves and a 4.24 ERA in 338 games for Texas, Atlanta and the San Francisco Giants. He missed the 2022 season after Tommy John surgery. Texas put reliever Josh Sborz on the 60-day injured list.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.