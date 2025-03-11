Rams WR Puka Nacua changing his jersey number from 17 to 12 with Davante Adams’ arrival

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Puka Nacua is giving the Los Angeles Rams’ No. 17 jersey to Davante Adams and switching to No. 12. The Rams announced Nacua’s decision Tuesday to go back to the number he wore in high school and in college at both Washington and BYU. Nacua wore No. 17 for his first two seasons with the Rams, including his record-breaking rookie campaign. Adams has worn No. 17 at all three previous stops in his NFL career. The six-time Pro Bowl selection agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $46 million with the Rams as a free agent last weekend.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.