Rams will try to extend their 3-game winning streak vs. Jets and keep their lead atop the NFC West

The Los Angeles Rams have won three in a row and four of five, and look to maintain their place atop the NFC West standings when they face the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Los Angeles is tied in the division with Seattle, which hosts Minnesota on Sunday. The Rams’ hot stretch is powered by Matthew Stafford, who hasn’t turned the ball over in the past five games, his longest streak in 16 years as an NFL QB. The Jets ended a four-game losing streak last week. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes at Jacksonville, including two to Davante Adams.

