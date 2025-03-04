Rams trading Jonah Jackson to Bears for 6th-round pick after 1 disappointing season, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to trade offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round pick in the upcoming draft, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Jackson leaves the Rams following one tremendously disappointing season in which he failed to hold a starting job after signing a three-year, $51 million contract with Los Angeles as a free agent last spring. Jackson spent his first four NFL seasons with the Detroit Lions. Jackson initially was expected to be the Rams’ left guard, but he was moved to center during training camp.

