Rams to sit Nacua, Kupp, Kyren, 3 O-linemen alongside Stafford in regular-season finale vs. Seattle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Most of the Rams’ key offensive starters will join quarterback Matthew Stafford in sitting out Los Angeles’ regular-season finale against Seattle to rest up for the playoffs. Coach Sean McVay says the NFC West champion Rams will rest receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, running back Kyren Williams and offensive linemen Alaric Jackson, Kevin Dotson and Rob Havenstein. McVay also said he will give varying degrees of rest to several players on the defensive side. Jimmy Garoppolo will make his Rams debut at quarterback with Stetson Bennett as his backup.

