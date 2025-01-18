Rams insist wide receiver Cooper Kupp can still be a force despite a downturn in numbers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp was a driving force when the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl to cap the 2021 season. It culminated with his winning touchdown catch to claim the Lombardi Trophy. Kupp’s statistical production during the push to the playoffs this season has been nowhere near his receiving triple crown campaign or the brilliant postseason that followed. The downturn continued with a one-catch showing in the wild-card round win over Minnesota on Monday, but the Rams are confident their star wide receiver can and will deliver when needed, including in the divisional round at Philadelphia on Sunday.

