Rams head to Philadelphia for NFC divisional playoff matchup looking to stop Barkley this time

Saquon Barkley set a franchise record with 255 yards rushing in Philadelphia’s 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24 and had touchdown runs of 70 and 72 yards. Now, the Rams will try to contain the Eagles star running back in a rematch in the divisional round of the playoffs. There isn’t much statistically that says they’ll stop him this time. Los Angeles ranked 26th during the regular season in total defense and was 22nd against the rush. Barkley became the ninth player in league history to rush for 2,000-plus yards, helping the Eagles average 179.3 yards on the ground, second in the NFL.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.