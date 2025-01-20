Rams’ fumbles in the snow derail playoff upset bid in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had their season end with a 28-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams kept the game close in snowy conditions in the Philadelphia. The Rams fumbled twice in the fourth quarter and the Eagles converted both turnovers into field goals to stretch their lead. Matthew Stafford threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns with sore ribs. He was sacked by Jalen Carter on third down and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down on the final drive to end the Rams’ comeback attempt.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.