Rams can take huge step toward NFC West title by avenging 31-point loss to Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday night, where a win would put the home team on the brink of winning the NFC West for the fifth time in eight seasons under head coach Sean McVay. The Rams have won four straight after pulling away from the New York Jets 19-9. The Cardinals were eliminated from playoff contention in an overtime defeat at Carolina, but will try to sweep the season series for the first time since 2014.

