Rams can rest starters after clinching NFC West, while Seahawks left chasing individual milestones

The Los Angeles Rams are set to rest key players when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday after winning the NFC West last week. The Rams are set to start Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback after securing the division title by holding off Arizona 13-9 and getting the strength of victory tiebreaker. The Seahawks, who beat Chicago 6-3, could see wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba set multiple single-season franchise records with a productive finale.

