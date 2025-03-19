Rally drivers protest the swearing ban that has sparked a backlash in Formula 1

As Formula 1 drivers grumble about their governing body’s crackdown on swearing, their counterparts in rallying have staged a protest. The FIA has sought to cut down on swearing in its sports since last year when it punished F1 champion Max Verstappen for using an expletive in a news conference. New rules for 2025 mean drivers who repeatedly swear or make political or religious statements could be suspended or docked points, as well as being fined. Rally drivers have refused to give interviews, or only spoke languages other than English, following test runs for the latest championship event in Kenya.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.