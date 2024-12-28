Rain washes out first session on Day 3 of 1st test between South Africa and Pakistan

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — Rain delayed the start of the third day’s play in the first cricket test between South Africa and Pakistan with no play possible before lunch. The entire first session was washed out at SuperSport Park with Pakistan scheduled to resume its second innings at 88-3 – still trailing South Africa by two runs. South Africa has plenty of time left to press its bid for a place in next year’s World Test Championship final. The home team needs to win one of the two test matches against Pakistan for a guaranteed place in next June’s WTC final at Lord’s.

