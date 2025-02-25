Rain delays start of Australia vs South Africa Champions Trophy match

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Rain has delayed the toss in the Champions Trophy Group B game between South Africa and two-time winner Australia on Tuesday.

The square and the pitch remained under covers at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium due to a persistent light drizzle and more rain is forecast later in the day.

Both teams began their campaign after posting 300-plus scores in their opening group games. Australia, coming into the Champions Trophy without three frontline fast bowlers, made the tournament’s highest-ever chase of 352 on the back of Josh Inglis’ century against England at Lahore.

South Africa registered an emphatic 107-run win over Afghanistan at Karachi after Ryan Rickelton made his maiden ODI hundred in a strong total of 315-6.

New Zealand and India have already qualified for the semifinals after winning both their games against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

