Rain delays start of Australia vs South Africa Champions Trophy match

By The Associated Press
Groundsmen cover the pitch and field area due to low rain fall before start of the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Australia and South Africa, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Anjum Naveed]

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Rain has delayed the toss in the Champions Trophy Group B game between South Africa and two-time winner Australia on Tuesday.

The square and the pitch remained under covers at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium due to a persistent light drizzle and more rain is forecast later in the day.

Both teams began their campaign after posting 300-plus scores in their opening group games. Australia, coming into the Champions Trophy without three frontline fast bowlers, made the tournament’s highest-ever chase of 352 on the back of Josh Inglis’ century against England at Lahore.

South Africa registered an emphatic 107-run win over Afghanistan at Karachi after Ryan Rickelton made his maiden ODI hundred in a strong total of 315-6.

New Zealand and India have already qualified for the semifinals after winning both their games against Pakistan and Afghanistan.

