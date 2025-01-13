Raiders request to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coaching job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for their head coaching position. He is the seventh known candidate for the position after Antonio Pierce was fired last week. The Raiders have scheduled or conducted interviews with former Seattle Seahawks and Southern California coach Pete Carroll, Detroit Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn on defense and Ben Johnson on offense, former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Las Vegas also has requested an interview with Baltimore offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

