Raiders request interviews with Lions and Chiefs coordinators for head coaching position

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have requested interviews with Detroit Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo for the vacant head coaching position. The requests come a day after Antonio Pierce was fired following just one full-time season in which he went 4-13. Pierce was 5-4 as the interim coach in 2023. Glenn is the Lions’ defensive coordinator and Johnson holds the same position on the offensive side.

