Raiders request interviews with Bucs and Packers executives for their GM job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have requested interviews with executives John Spytek of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jon-Eric Sullivan of the Green Bay Packers for their general manager job.

Spytek is in his second season as the Bucs assistant GM and ninth year in the organization. Tampa Bay won the NFC South for the fourth year in a row before being eliminated Sunday in the playoffs by the Washington Commanders.

Sullivan is in his third season as the Packers vice president of player personnel and has been in the organization since 2018. Green Bay has made the playoffs five of the past seven seasons and lost Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Raiders are searching for a replacement for Tom Telesco, who was fired after just one season.

They also are looking for a new coach and have requested or conducted interviews with former Seattle Seahawks and Southern California coach Pete Carroll, Detroit Lions coordinators Aaron Glenn on defense and Ben Johnson on offense, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Las Vegas fired coach Antonio Pierce after he went 4-13 this past season.

