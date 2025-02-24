Raiders re-sign free agent safety Isaiah Pola-Mao

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders re-signed safety Isaiah Pola-Mao on Monday. He came on strong after getting a starting role last season. Pola-Mao was an undrafted free agent in 2022. He comes off his best season with careers highs in tackles (85) and passed defended (six). He was the AFC defensive player of the week in Week 16 after making nine tackles and forcing two fumbles in a 19-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pola-Mao stepped into the starting job after Marcus Epps suffered a season-ending torn ACL three games into the season.

