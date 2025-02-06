Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly embraces challenge of competing in tough AFC West

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Chip Kelly knows what he’s getting into as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator. He embraces joining an AFC West loaded with elite head coaches and quarterbacks. “I heard that from some people, do you really want to go in that division?” Kelly said Wednesday. “But I think if you’re a competitor, you do.” Las Vegas went 4-13 and made a coaching change in switching from Antonio Pierce to Pete Carroll. Kelly said working with Carroll helped attract him to the job, and he had productive conversations with owner Mark Davis, general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady.

