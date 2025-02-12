Raiders first staff under Pete Carroll has a familiar feel

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — New Raiders coach Pete Carroll followed through on his pledge to retain some assistants from last year’s staff. Two of the three coordinators were on the staff under previous coach Antonio Pierce — Patrick Graham on defense and Tom McMahon on special teams. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly held the same position for Ohio State’s national-championship team this past season. Some coaches are back with the Raiders for at least a second stint. That includes quarterbacks coach Greg Olson, the Raiders offensive coordinator in 2013-14 and 2018-21.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.