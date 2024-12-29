Raiders’ Brock Bowers breaks Mike Ditka’s 1961 rookie tight end receiving record

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Raiders’ Brock Bowers has broken Mike Ditka’s 1961 record for yards receiving by a rookie tight end. Bowers eclipsed Ditka’s mark of 1,076 yards when he made a 13-yard catch late in the second quarter. Bowers had entered the game with 1,067 yards and four touchdowns receiving, needing 10 yards to set the record in his 16th career game. Ditka set his mark in 14 games. Bowers starred for three seasons at Georgia before being drafted 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders last spring. The two-time national champion with the Bulldogs was the top tight end selected in the 2024 draft.

