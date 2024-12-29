Raiders’ Brock Bowers breaks 2 records, including Mike Ditka’s 1961 rookie tight end mark for yards

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Raiders’ Brock Bowers has broken Mike Ditka’s 1961 record for yards receiving by a rookie tight end and also has set a rookie record for receptions at any position. Bowers eclipsed Ditka’s mark of 1,076 yards when he made a 13-yard catch late in the second quarter. Later, his fifth catch of the game broke Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua’s 2023 rookie receptions mark of 105. Bowers had entered his 16th career game with 101 catches for 1,067 yards. Ditka set his mark in 14 games. Bowers starred for three seasons at Georgia before being drafted 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders last spring.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.