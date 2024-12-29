Raiders’ Brock Bowers breaks 2 NFL records, including Mike Ditka’s 1961 rookie tight end mark

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Raiders’ Brock Bowers has broken Mike Ditka’s 1961 record for yards receiving by a rookie tight end. Bowers’ seven catches for 77 yards give him 108 receptions for 1,144 yards in 16 games this season, eclipsing not only Ditka’s 1,067 yards receiving 63 years ago, but also Puka Nacua’s 2023 mark of 105 catches by a rookie at any position. Bowers also surpassed Darren Waller’s 2020 franchise mark of 107 receptions in a season. The 6-foot-3, 43-pound Bowers starred for three seasons at Georgia, where he helped the Bulldogs win two national championships, before being drafted 13th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders last spring.

