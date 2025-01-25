Raiders announce Pete Carroll as their new head coach

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders announced Saturday that Pete Carroll is their new coach. The Raiders hope that even as the oldest head coach in the NFL the 73-year-old Carroll will provide stability for an organization badly lacking it. The team and Carroll agreed in principle on Friday to a three-year deal with a one-year team option, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been finalized at the time. Carroll becomes the team’s 14th head coach since Jon Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay in 2002. He is the fifth coach, including those in an interim role, since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

