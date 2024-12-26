Raiders and Saints meet with prominent players nearing statistical milestones

Raiders star rookie tight end Brock Bowers is nearing NFL history as Las Vegas visits New Orleans this weekend. Bowers needs just 10 more yards receiving to break Hall of Famer Mike Ditka’s rookie tight end record of 1,076 in 1961. Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu can reach 100 passes defensed for his career by breaking up one more this season. Meanwhile the game pits Saints tight end Foster Moreau against the team that drafted him. Moreau had 91 catches, 1,107 yards receiving and 12 TD catches in 61 games with Raiders from 2019 to 2022. The winner takes the lead in an all-time series that’s at seven wins apiece with one tie in the teams’ first meeting in 1971.

