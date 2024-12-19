Raiders a slight favorite to end 10-game losing streak when the Jaguars visit

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) can't make the catch as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The two teams have combined for five victories. BetMGM Sportsbook favors Las Vegas by a point. Both teams are near the bottom in the NFL in scoring offense and defense and have high negative turnover margins. The Raiders will try to end a 10-game skid. Another loss will make that the longest since the Jaguars lost their final 15 games in 2020.

