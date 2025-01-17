Rahm misses cut, McIlroy struggles and Ferguson gets lucky break to lead at Dubai Desert Classic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland have missed the cut and Rory McIlroy was forced to battle to make the weekend as the headline acts struggled at the Dubai Desert Classic. Ewen Ferguson was taking full advantage. Ferguson is a Scot ranked No. 141 and he eagled No. 18 for a 7-under 65 to be the unlikely leader by one stroke after the second round of the prestigious European tour event. McIlroy will be hanging around but doesn’t look to be in the form needed to win the tournament for a third straight year. McIlroy had a cold putter in shooting 71.

