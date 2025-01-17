Rahm believes LIV Golf will have ‘less threatening image’ without Norman at negotiating table

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jon Rahm believes LIV Golf’s decision to replace Greg Norman with Scott O’Neil as the new CEO will give the breakaway Saudi circuit a “less threatening image” and help negotiations with the rival PGA Tour. Rahm, who joined LIV in December 2023, says “unfortunately, there’s been … possibly too much bad blood between Greg and maybe the governing bodies and to have somebody outside of that might help the situation.” O’Neil was CEO of Merlin Entertainments and previously CEO of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. O’Neil’s priority in his first months with LIV is likely to be finding a resolution to talks between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is LIV’s financial backer, and the PGA Tour.

