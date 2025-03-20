Raheem Mostert joins Raiders, excited to work with Geno Smith and revitalize team’s rushing attack

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Running back Raheem Mostert is excited to be joining the Las Vegas Raiders and new quarterback Geno Smith. Mostert signed a one-year contract Wednesday after three seasons with the Miami Dolphins. The 32-year-old, 10-year veteran had his best season in 2023, when he led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns. With the Raiders, he could serve as a mentor to a young group of running backs. Some analysts have predicted Las Vegas will select Ashton Jeanty of Boise State with the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.